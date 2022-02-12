How Team USA’s speedskaters aim to shake up the sport at 2022 Winter Olympics
The last time Team USA’s speed skaters won a medal in the team pursuit race was 3 Olympics ago in 2010. Since then, Norway and the Netherlands have dominated the sport, but now, after studying Canadian geese and Nascar racers, Team USA has a new trick up their sleeves – and it could make a huge difference. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for Weekend TODAY.Feb. 12, 2022
