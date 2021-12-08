How South Carolina rice could help you live to 100
05:34
Share this -
copied
Rice is one of the most common foods on the planet, but it could be one of the secrets to living a longer and healthier life. As our series Living Longer TODAY continues, NBC’s Cynthia McFadden reports on what’s happening to American rice in South Carolina.Dec. 8, 2021
How South Carolina rice could help you live to 100
05:34
Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows snubs Jan. 6 committee
01:38
President Biden warns Putin against invading Ukraine during video call
02:39
Amazon’s web services hit by major outage
02:38
Hillary Clinton reads parts of the victory speech she hoped to deliver in 2016
07:45
Scott Peterson could ‘reset the narrative’ at resentencing, legal analyst says