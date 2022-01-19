IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 dermatologist-approved devices and drugstore staples to help reduce wrinkles

TODAY

How Snapchat is cracking down on sale of counterfeit drugs on the app

06:06

The popular platform Snapchat is taking steps to prevent people from obtaining counterfeit drugs through its app. NBC’s Kate Snow talks with Jacqueline Beauchere, the company’s global head of platform safety, to talk about efforts to stop drug dealers from operating on the app and the new parental tools they're implementing that could help prevent children from getting their hands on drugs.Jan. 19, 2022

