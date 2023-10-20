How should I balance holiday time with different families?
04:32
UP NEXT
The impact of screen time on kids: What's at stake
14:26
Experts answer questions about women’s health at every age
07:05
Intimacy and sexual health: What every woman should know
07:11
Naomi Watts on creating meaningful conversations on menopause
04:43
What women in their 30s should know about their health
07:50
How to set healthy boundaries with kindness
04:25
How mixed messages about masculinity impacts mental health
05:15
How thinking positively about aging can help you live longer
04:15
Why hitting the snooze button might be good for your health
03:15
Kristin Sudeikis shares fun dance workouts you can do at home
03:34
Tips on how to build healthy habits for women and girls
04:53
Ally Love shares her ‘Boss October’ challenge for the month
05:21
How to prevent and treat injuries from falling
04:37
New Ozempic and Wegovy side effects come to light
06:13
How hormones affect health at every age
04:12
Jill Martin shares moving update on breast cancer journey
07:20
Monica Lewinsky addresses self-bullying in new campaign
07:20
Tone your arms and core with these simple moves
05:05
Doctor debunks common myths about breast cancer
03:18
How should I balance holiday time with different families?
04:32
Copied
Copied
Dating expert Devyn Simone joins Hoda & Jenna to help viewers through tough situations, including spending time with different families during the holidays and how to handle possible deal-breakers in new relationships.Oct. 20, 2023
Now Playing
How should I balance holiday time with different families?
04:32
UP NEXT
The impact of screen time on kids: What's at stake
14:26
Experts answer questions about women’s health at every age
07:05
Intimacy and sexual health: What every woman should know
07:11
Naomi Watts on creating meaningful conversations on menopause
04:43
What women in their 30s should know about their health
07:50
How to set healthy boundaries with kindness
04:25
How mixed messages about masculinity impacts mental health
05:15
How thinking positively about aging can help you live longer
04:15
Why hitting the snooze button might be good for your health
03:15
Kristin Sudeikis shares fun dance workouts you can do at home
03:34
Tips on how to build healthy habits for women and girls
04:53
Ally Love shares her ‘Boss October’ challenge for the month
05:21
How to prevent and treat injuries from falling
04:37
New Ozempic and Wegovy side effects come to light
06:13
How hormones affect health at every age
04:12
Jill Martin shares moving update on breast cancer journey
07:20
Monica Lewinsky addresses self-bullying in new campaign