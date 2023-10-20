IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Kids in Crisis: A screen time resource guide for parents

  • Now Playing

    How should I balance holiday time with different families?

    04:32
  • UP NEXT

    The impact of screen time on kids: What's at stake

    14:26

  • Experts answer questions about women’s health at every age

    07:05

  • Intimacy and sexual health: What every woman should know

    07:11

  • Naomi Watts on creating meaningful conversations on menopause

    04:43

  • What women in their 30s should know about their health

    07:50

  • How to set healthy boundaries with kindness

    04:25

  • How mixed messages about masculinity impacts mental health

    05:15

  • How thinking positively about aging can help you live longer

    04:15

  • Why hitting the snooze button might be good for your health

    03:15

  • Kristin Sudeikis shares fun dance workouts you can do at home

    03:34

  • Tips on how to build healthy habits for women and girls

    04:53

  • Ally Love shares her ‘Boss October’ challenge for the month

    05:21

  • How to prevent and treat injuries from falling

    04:37

  • New Ozempic and Wegovy side effects come to light

    06:13

  • How hormones affect health at every age

    04:12

  • Jill Martin shares moving update on breast cancer journey

    07:20

  • Monica Lewinsky addresses self-bullying in new campaign

    07:20

  • Tone your arms and core with these simple moves

    05:05

  • Doctor debunks common myths about breast cancer

    03:18

How should I balance holiday time with different families?

04:32

Dating expert Devyn Simone joins Hoda & Jenna to help viewers through tough situations, including spending time with different families during the holidays and how to handle possible deal-breakers in new relationships.Oct. 20, 2023

  • Now Playing

    How should I balance holiday time with different families?

    04:32
  • UP NEXT

    The impact of screen time on kids: What's at stake

    14:26

  • Experts answer questions about women’s health at every age

    07:05

  • Intimacy and sexual health: What every woman should know

    07:11

  • Naomi Watts on creating meaningful conversations on menopause

    04:43

  • What women in their 30s should know about their health

    07:50

  • How to set healthy boundaries with kindness

    04:25

  • How mixed messages about masculinity impacts mental health

    05:15

  • How thinking positively about aging can help you live longer

    04:15

  • Why hitting the snooze button might be good for your health

    03:15

  • Kristin Sudeikis shares fun dance workouts you can do at home

    03:34

  • Tips on how to build healthy habits for women and girls

    04:53

  • Ally Love shares her ‘Boss October’ challenge for the month

    05:21

  • How to prevent and treat injuries from falling

    04:37

  • New Ozempic and Wegovy side effects come to light

    06:13

  • How hormones affect health at every age

    04:12

  • Jill Martin shares moving update on breast cancer journey

    07:20

  • Monica Lewinsky addresses self-bullying in new campaign

    07:20

  • Tone your arms and core with these simple moves

    05:05

  • Doctor debunks common myths about breast cancer

    03:18

Biden argues helping Israel is vital for US security

Jim Jordan says he’s going to vie for speakership for 3rd time

Martin Fletcher says his relatives are among Hamas’ hostages

Israel appears on the verge of a ground invasion into Gaza

Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell pleads guilty in election case

Here are some of the biggest bombshells in Britney Spears’ memoir

Soldier who fled to North Korea faces desertion charges in US

How should I balance holiday time with different families?

Add pumpkin to these dishes for added health benefits

Fun and easy Halloween crafts the whole family can make

Add pumpkin to these dishes for added health benefits

Fun and easy Halloween crafts the whole family can make

Vanessa Williams and Norm Lewis talk representation in theater

See a preview of the new Dateline mystery ’65 seconds’

Inside the latest developments of a vaccine to prevent cancer

2 mothers share how they’re protecting their kids in Israel and Gaza

Spiked hot cocoa and other seasonal cocktails perfect for fall

Embrace fall with these cozy finds: Fleece-lined leggings, tea, more

How to set healthy boundaries with kindness

Check out these new skin care routines for the fall

How should I balance holiday time with different families?

Experts answer questions about women’s health at every age

Intimacy and sexual health: What every woman should know

Naomi Watts on creating meaningful conversations on menopause

What women in their 30s should know about their health

Filipino beef stew: Get the recipe for this warn and hearty dish!

Mom and two daughters share their incredible breast cancer story

Poet Cleo Wade reads a poem from new book ‘Remember Love’

‘Smith Sisters Live’ hosts share what to watch and listen to this fall

Tyler Perry shares life story in new documentary ‘Maxine’s Baby’

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

Game day recipes: Chicken quesadilla and cheesesteak pinwheels

Filipino beef stew: Get the recipe for this warn and hearty dish!

Chicken scarpariello with sausage and potatoes: Get the recipe!

Roast chicken breast with hazelnut pesto: Get the recipe!

Cooking with Cal: Dylan Dreyer shares apple pumpkin dip recipe

Joy Bauer hosts a Super Food Super Quiz with TODAY anchors

Pretzel challah bagel dogs and buffalo tater tots: Get these recipes!

Mexican-style street corn and mushroom queso: Get the recipes

Hoda & Jenna enroll in a cheese bootcamp: See how they fare!

Giada De Laurentiis shows how to make an easy layer-free lasagna