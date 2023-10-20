Practical solutions to protect your child from excess screen time
The impact of screen time on kids: What's at stake
A panel of experts join TODAY to discuss the impact of smartphones, social media and screens on the physical and mental health of children and teens. They talk about the current concerns over screen time, the developmental impacts of smartphones and more.Oct. 20, 2023