IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Kids in Crisis: A screen time resource guide for parents

  • Practical solutions to protect your child from excess screen time

    03:33

  • Teens open up about the impact of social media on their lives

    11:59
  • Now Playing

    The impact of screen time on kids: What's at stake

    14:26
  • UP NEXT

    Mom and two daughters share their incredible breast cancer story

    07:31

  • Students and puppies are sharing a classroom — with big benefits

    04:19

  • Where is ‘David After Dentist’ nearly 15 years after going viral?

    04:08

  • See this cheer dad keep up with his daughter on the squad

    00:33

  • Erin Andrews talks motherhood, whether she'll have another baby

    09:18

  • TODAY celebrates 1st birthdays: Oct. 17, 2023

    01:10

  • Cooking with Cal: Dylan Dreyer shares apple pumpkin dip recipe

    04:02

  • Get a peek at 5 of the hottest toys for the 2023 holiday season

    04:05

  • How to talk to your kids about the Israel-Hamas war

    03:22

  • Will Ferrell crashes son’s frat party as guest DJ

    03:23

  • Jenna says 4-year-old son Hal doesn't want to move out of his crib

    01:35

  • CNBC's Sharon Epperson shares text from daughter seeking financial advice

    01:13

  • Japanese nursing home hires toddlers to spend time with elderly

    02:50

  • Young patient calms nerves by pirouetting to operating room

    00:51

  • Mandy Moore talks being a mom of 2, 'keeping door open' for a 3rd

    05:59

  • Reba McEntire on nearly losing music after mom's passing

    07:19

  • Shop these 6 game changing products for moms and dads

    04:22

The impact of screen time on kids: What's at stake

14:26

A panel of experts join TODAY to discuss the impact of smartphones, social media and screens on the physical and mental health of children and teens. They talk about the current concerns over screen time, the developmental impacts of smartphones and more.Oct. 20, 2023

Kids in Crisis: Resource guide for parents

  • Practical solutions to protect your child from excess screen time

    03:33

  • Teens open up about the impact of social media on their lives

    11:59
  • Now Playing

    The impact of screen time on kids: What's at stake

    14:26
  • UP NEXT

    Mom and two daughters share their incredible breast cancer story

    07:31

  • Students and puppies are sharing a classroom — with big benefits

    04:19

  • Where is ‘David After Dentist’ nearly 15 years after going viral?

    04:08

  • See this cheer dad keep up with his daughter on the squad

    00:33

  • Erin Andrews talks motherhood, whether she'll have another baby

    09:18

  • TODAY celebrates 1st birthdays: Oct. 17, 2023

    01:10

  • Cooking with Cal: Dylan Dreyer shares apple pumpkin dip recipe

    04:02

  • Get a peek at 5 of the hottest toys for the 2023 holiday season

    04:05

  • How to talk to your kids about the Israel-Hamas war

    03:22

  • Will Ferrell crashes son’s frat party as guest DJ

    03:23

  • Jenna says 4-year-old son Hal doesn't want to move out of his crib

    01:35

  • CNBC's Sharon Epperson shares text from daughter seeking financial advice

    01:13

  • Japanese nursing home hires toddlers to spend time with elderly

    02:50

  • Young patient calms nerves by pirouetting to operating room

    00:51

  • Mandy Moore talks being a mom of 2, 'keeping door open' for a 3rd

    05:59

  • Reba McEntire on nearly losing music after mom's passing

    07:19

  • Shop these 6 game changing products for moms and dads

    04:22

Biden argues helping Israel is vital for US security

Jim Jordan says he’s going to vie for speakership for 3rd time

Martin Fletcher says his relatives are among Hamas’ hostages

Israel appears on the verge of a ground invasion into Gaza

Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell pleads guilty in election case

Here are some of the biggest bombshells in Britney Spears’ memoir

Soldier who fled to North Korea faces desertion charges in US

Titus Burgess talks ‘Moulin Rouge,’ focusing energy on himself

How should I balance holiday time with different families?

Add pumpkin to these dishes for added health benefits

Add pumpkin to these dishes for added health benefits

Fun and easy Halloween crafts the whole family can make

Vanessa Williams and Norm Lewis talk representation in theater

See a preview of the new Dateline mystery ’65 seconds’

Inside the latest developments of a vaccine to prevent cancer

2 mothers share how they’re protecting their kids in Israel and Gaza

Spiked hot cocoa and other seasonal cocktails perfect for fall

Embrace fall with these cozy finds: Fleece-lined leggings, tea, more

How to set healthy boundaries with kindness

Check out these new skin care routines for the fall

Titus Burgess talks ‘Moulin Rouge,’ focusing energy on himself

How should I balance holiday time with different families?

Experts answer questions about women’s health at every age

Intimacy and sexual health: What every woman should know

Naomi Watts on creating meaningful conversations on menopause

What women in their 30s should know about their health

Filipino beef stew: Get the recipe for this warn and hearty dish!

Mom and two daughters share their incredible breast cancer story

Poet Cleo Wade reads a poem from new book ‘Remember Love’

‘Smith Sisters Live’ hosts share what to watch and listen to this fall

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

Game day recipes: Chicken quesadilla and cheesesteak pinwheels

Filipino beef stew: Get the recipe for this warn and hearty dish!

Chicken scarpariello with sausage and potatoes: Get the recipe!

Roast chicken breast with hazelnut pesto: Get the recipe!

Cooking with Cal: Dylan Dreyer shares apple pumpkin dip recipe

Joy Bauer hosts a Super Food Super Quiz with TODAY anchors

Pretzel challah bagel dogs and buffalo tater tots: Get these recipes!

Mexican-style street corn and mushroom queso: Get the recipes

Hoda & Jenna enroll in a cheese bootcamp: See how they fare!

Giada De Laurentiis shows how to make an easy layer-free lasagna