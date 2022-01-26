How Russia's military positions could be deliberately confusing Ukrainian troops
02:32
NBC’s Richard Engel joins TODAY from Ukraine reporting the military situation at the Ukraine border and how the country is reacting to a potential invasion. Engel reports Russian troops have been performing military exercises close to the Ukraine border in a way that "seems deliberately designed to keep Ukrainian and NATO troops confused.”Jan. 26, 2022
