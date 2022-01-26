How Russia's military positions could be deliberately confusing Ukrainian troops

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC’s Richard Engel joins TODAY from Ukraine reporting the military situation at the Ukraine border and how the country is reacting to a potential invasion. Engel reports Russian troops have been performing military exercises close to the Ukraine border in a way that "seems deliberately designed to keep Ukrainian and NATO troops confused.”Jan. 26, 2022

