    How the Russia-Ukraine crisis could impact the US economy

    02:38
TODAY

How the Russia-Ukraine crisis could impact the US economy

02:38

The crisis in Ukraine could have big economic implications for the United States, particularly on fuel costs. On Thursday, oil prices reached the highest level in nearly a decade, while on Wall Street the markets remained unstable throughout the day. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.Feb. 25, 2022

    How the Russia-Ukraine crisis could impact the US economy

    02:38
