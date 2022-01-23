How restaurants are evolving from a crippling pandemic and changing job market
The two-year pandemic has been brutal for small businesses in America, with restaurants particularly hard-hit and struggling to survive. The silver lining of it all could be a new trend in restaurants having raised wages, adding paid sick leave to benefits for employees, making the industry more desirable. NBC’s Stephanie Ruhle reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight.Jan. 23, 2022
Mahershala Ali talks living his dream as a leading man in Hollywood
