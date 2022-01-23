IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From alarm clocks to pajamas, here are 6 Real Simple Sleep Award winners

  • Mahershala Ali talks living his dream as a leading man in Hollywood

    07:39

  • Why 5G networks are cause for concern in air travel

    04:12
    How restaurants are evolving from a crippling pandemic and changing job market

    03:36
    Lusia Harris, the only woman to be drafted by the NBA, dies at age 66

    02:36

  • Woman takes selfie on top of her car as it sinks into a river

    05:19

  • Mother and daughter build a snowman for Sunday Mug Shots

    01:08

  • Thousands expected at DC rally protesting vaccine mandates

    02:12

  • Chuck Todd: ‘Does the US care more about Europe’s security than Europe?’

    01:58

  • US and UK accuse Russia of planning to topple Ukraine’s president

    01:48

  • Goldie Hawn reveals fame ‘was a happy accident’ but overwhelming struggle

    07:40

  • Looking back at President Biden’s first year in office

    05:06

  • How pandemic fatigue has changed the way Americans look at COVID-19

    03:26

  • Woodstock co-creator Michael Lang dies at 77

    01:48

  • Campbell’s releases candle that smells like tomato soup

    03:24

  • Young fan (and future limbo champion) shows how low she can go for Sunday Mug Shots

    01:10

  • Steve Martin, Martin Short talk ‘Only Murders in the Building’, two-man road show

    08:22

  • American workers are becoming their own bosses through ‘The Great Resignation’

    05:03

  • Louisiana governor pardons civil rights leader a century after conviction

    03:28

  • Maxine McNair, mother who lost daughter to KKK church bombing, dies at 93

    02:00

  • Baltimore bakery gives food to stranded travelers in 20-hour I-95 traffic jam

    04:35

TODAY

How restaurants are evolving from a crippling pandemic and changing job market

03:36

The two-year pandemic has been brutal for small businesses in America, with restaurants particularly hard-hit and struggling to survive. The silver lining of it all could be a new trend in restaurants having raised wages, adding paid sick leave to benefits for employees, making the industry more desirable. NBC’s Stephanie Ruhle reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight.Jan. 23, 2022

Best of TODAY

