How psychiatrist ‘Dr. Anonymous’ impacted the fight for gay rights

In 1972, sodomy was illegal in more than 40 states and homosexuality was categorized as a mental illness. In this week’s Sunday Spotlight, NBC’s Joe Fryer reports on Dr. Anonymous, a gay doctor who went into disguise at the American Psychiatric Association annual conference to give an anonymous speech about rethinking opinions on homosexuality.June 26, 2022

'I am a homosexual. I am a psychiatrist': How Dr. Anonymous changed history

