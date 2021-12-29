How Princess Diana’s home inspired the setting for ‘Bridgerton’

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The majestic Althorp estate has been in the family of the late Princess Diana for generations, and recently the historic house became the inspiration for the set of the hit Netflix series “Bridgerton.” NBC’s Molly Hunter visits and gets a grand tour.
Dec. 29, 2021
