TODAY

How Princess Diana’s home inspired the setting for ‘Bridgerton’

04:02

The majestic Althorp estate has been in the family of the late Princess Diana for generations, and recently the historic house became the inspiration for the set of the hit Netflix series “Bridgerton.” NBC’s Molly Hunter visits and gets a grand tour.Dec. 29, 2021

Princess Diana's brother takes us inside his family's home, which inspired 'Bridgerton'

