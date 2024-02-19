IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

How Power Plus Wellness is making exercise more inclusive
Feb. 19, 2024

    How Power Plus Wellness is making exercise more inclusive

    04:49
How Power Plus Wellness is making exercise more inclusive

04:49

Jessie Diaz-Herrera says she wanted to make exercise more inclusive so she set out to create a community that encourages members to have fun and reclaim their space. TODAY contributor Ally Love reports on how Power Plus Wellness is fostering safe spaces for fitness for the plus size community.Feb. 19, 2024

    How Power Plus Wellness is making exercise more inclusive

    04:49
