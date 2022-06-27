IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

How playing catch helped heal a father who lost his teenage son

05:30

Dan Bryan’s son Ethan was killed in a car crash when he was just 16-years-old. NBC’s Harry Smith reports for TODAY on how Bryan honors his son’s memory and love for baseball by playing catch.June 27, 2022

