IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Stanley cup accessories, fleece-lined leggings and more Amazon January bestsellers — starting at $8

  • Now Playing

    How planning ahead can relieve the financial strain of caregiving

    05:09
  • UP NEXT

    Tax filing season begins: What's new this year

    02:08

  • How to teach your kids about money and set them up for success

    04:29

  • How to spot and protect yourself against common financial scams

    04:54

  • Prices of some prescriptions drugs to go up — including Ozempic

    02:57

  • Everything you need to know about starting a side hustle

    04:04

  • 5 common financial mistakes and how to fix them

    04:42

  • Consumer Electronics Show roundup: Flying cars, holograms, more

    03:08

  • Is inflation on the rise again? What new data shows

    02:42

  • Real estate terms to know whether you're buying or selling

    03:58

  • Andy Cohen recounts ordeal of losing money in elaborate scam

    07:35

  • Still holding on to your old tech? You’re not alone

    03:21

  • How to reach your 2024 financial goals

    05:04

  • How to set and achieve your financial goals in 2024

    04:49

  • Five things experts would never do to start 2024 off right

    08:29

  • How to tackle your holiday bills and lower credit card interest rates

    04:39

  • One ticket in Michigan wins $842 million Powerball jackpot

    00:49

  • Inside the growing popularity of travel ‘dupes’

    02:57

  • What's the best way to chip away at debt in 2024?

    03:12

  • Money-saving moves to get in your finances on track in 2024

    03:52

How planning ahead can relieve the financial strain of caregiving

05:09

From continuous care retirement communities to long-term care insurance, CNBC’s Sharon Epperson shares tips on TODAY to navigate the expenses of senior caregiving.Jan. 30, 2024

  • Now Playing

    How planning ahead can relieve the financial strain of caregiving

    05:09
  • UP NEXT

    Tax filing season begins: What's new this year

    02:08

  • How to teach your kids about money and set them up for success

    04:29

  • How to spot and protect yourself against common financial scams

    04:54

  • Prices of some prescriptions drugs to go up — including Ozempic

    02:57

  • Everything you need to know about starting a side hustle

    04:04

  • 5 common financial mistakes and how to fix them

    04:42

  • Consumer Electronics Show roundup: Flying cars, holograms, more

    03:08

  • Is inflation on the rise again? What new data shows

    02:42

  • Real estate terms to know whether you're buying or selling

    03:58

  • Andy Cohen recounts ordeal of losing money in elaborate scam

    07:35

  • Still holding on to your old tech? You’re not alone

    03:21

  • How to reach your 2024 financial goals

    05:04

  • How to set and achieve your financial goals in 2024

    04:49

  • Five things experts would never do to start 2024 off right

    08:29

  • How to tackle your holiday bills and lower credit card interest rates

    04:39

  • One ticket in Michigan wins $842 million Powerball jackpot

    00:49

  • Inside the growing popularity of travel ‘dupes’

    02:57

  • What's the best way to chip away at debt in 2024?

    03:12

  • Money-saving moves to get in your finances on track in 2024

    03:52

Melissa Rauch reveals she got ordained and officiates marriages

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone talks new book, faith, 2024 Olympics

How planning ahead can relieve the financial strain of caregiving

Inside the race to develop vaccines for cancer

Fan of French onion soup? Then you'll love this chicken recipe

Justin Timberlake tease new *NSYNC project in the works

Get a first look at Universal Resort Orlando’s new ‘Epic Universe’

‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire:’ See the new trailer!

These are the 5 US cities with the worst traffic

Microsoft's Satya Nadella on AI and potential election interference

Melissa Rauch reveals she got ordained and officiates marriages

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone talks new book, faith, 2024 Olympics

How planning ahead can relieve the financial strain of caregiving

Do these 3 things to stay motivated while working out

Travel swaps! Less expensive alternatives to popular destinations

Sheinelle Jones reveals renovation project at transitional residence

Jesse L. Martin talks ‘The Irrational,’ ‘Rent,’ more

Medical roundup: What to know about migraines, flu, burnout, more

TODAY anchors face off in rom-com recipe themed quiz

Bryan Greenberg talks 'Junction,' personal experience with opioids

Jenna Bush Hager shares favorite finds inspired by ‘The Water’

Bryan Cranston clarifies retirement rumors: I want to hit 'pause'

See James Corden and Bryan Cranston try to fool Hoda & Jenna!

James Corden on what he misses (& doesn't miss) about late night

‘Expats,’ ‘Miller’s Girl’ and more movies and shows to watch

Feel better from the inside out with this food reset

Get Anne Burrell's delicious recipe for bucatini all’amatriciana

Michelle Yeoh on nerves before singing in new ‘Wicked’ movie

Hoda & Jenna try to figure out what a freckle stamper is

Author Bonnie Jo Campbell talks ‘The Waters,’ takes fan questions

Jenna Bush Hager shares favorite finds inspired by ‘The Water’

Rowing machine, cozy apparel and more January bestsellers

Fashion, home and beauty products to keep you warm this winter

Hand warmers, grow lights and more products to quell winter blues

Shop these products to solve your winter-related problems

How to rock the eclectic grandpa fashion trend

Give your skin a boost in winter with these 5 products

Shop these 6 TikTok-approved items to have the best morning ever

Kitten heels, big bangles and more celeb style trends for less

How to style sweatpants, tracksuits, and daytime pjs for going out

Fan of French onion soup? Then you'll love this chicken recipe

Get Anne Burrell's delicious recipe for bucatini all’amatriciana

Tahini chicken tenders and chorizo sloppy Joes: Get the recipes!

How to quickly peel garlic, soften butter and more kitchen hacks

Kofta meatballs with pistachio arugula sauce: Get the recipe!

Shrimp scampi stuffed shells: Get Will Coleman’s recipe!

Cozy winter recipe: Roasted apple butter chicken

Dolly Parton announces a new line of baking products

Get TikTok star Tini’s viral macaroni and cheese recipe

Crispy za’atar chicken and French onion labneh: Get the recipes!