IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals has up to 82% off 6 must-haves for your next vacation

  • Now Playing

    How pilot shortages in US could impact summer travelers

    02:29
  • UP NEXT

    See TODAY fan win trip to Mexico after playing trivia game

    03:01

  • Savannah Guthrie gets her own sandwich at TODAY Café!

    01:35

  • Analysts predict national gas average will reach $6 by Labor Day

    02:30

  • Must-have travel products for a stress-free vacation

    04:18

  • How to navigate your summer vacation plans with pets

    03:55

  • Save big for summer fun: Vacation budgets, last-minute trips, more

    04:36

  • Why you’ll need to pack your patience when traveling this summer

    02:58

  • DOJ asks court to reverse order lifting travel mask mandates

    00:19

  • Jenna Bush Hager has this advice for going to a nude beach

    04:44

  • Memorial Day flight cancellations kick off summer travel surge

    02:32

  • Is a travel subscription right for you? Here's what you need to know

    03:19

  • Visitor to the Louvre in Paris attempts to vandalize Mona Lisa

    00:31

  • Memorial Day weekend travelers face flight delays, cancellations

    03:36

  • Memorial Day weekend: Flights cancelled, delayed due to stormy weather

    00:20

  • Get the most out of your carry-on with these products

    05:37

  • 39 million expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend

    03:03

  • Best books for summer to throw in your beach bag

    04:14

  • How to save on gas, travel during busy Memorial Day weekend

    03:52

  • Best travels deals for your summer vacation

    04:37

TODAY

How pilot shortages in US could impact summer travelers

02:29

With the busy travel season in full swing, many people looking to get away by plane are running into a recurring problem: flight cancelations blamed on pilot shortages. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.June 8, 2022

A severe pilot shortage in the U.S. leaves airlines scrambling for solutions

  • Now Playing

    How pilot shortages in US could impact summer travelers

    02:29
  • UP NEXT

    See TODAY fan win trip to Mexico after playing trivia game

    03:01

  • Savannah Guthrie gets her own sandwich at TODAY Café!

    01:35

  • Analysts predict national gas average will reach $6 by Labor Day

    02:30

  • Must-have travel products for a stress-free vacation

    04:18

  • How to navigate your summer vacation plans with pets

    03:55

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All