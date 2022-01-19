How people are overcoming insecurities and bringing sexy back in 2022
In our new series Donna Talks, TODAY’s Donna Farizan shares a conversation with Jenny Mollen, Bevy Smith and Suzy Welch where they talk about overcoming insecurities, embracing self-acceptance and bringing sexy back in the new year.Jan. 19, 2022
Bevy Smith talks breaking down barriers and pursuing your dreams
