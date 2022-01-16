How pandemic fatigue has changed the way Americans look at COVID-19
03:26
As COVID-19 cases continue to surge and hospitals are pushed to their breaking point, Americans are exhausted by pandemic fatigue. It has been two years since the first coronavirus case was reported in the United States, and the question remains: Where do we go from here? NBC’s Harry Smith reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight.Jan. 16, 2022
