    How one teacher buses mental health to the community

    04:22
TODAY

How one teacher buses mental health to the community

04:22

When B.J. Williams saw his students at Jefferson High School in Los Angeles struggling with their mental health, he came up with a whole new way to offer help. The inspiring teacher launched the “Can I Be Vulnerable” bus to provide mental health professionals mobile access to communities where they are needed. TODAY’s Carson Daly reports in this edition of “Mind Matters.”May 16, 2022

