How one teacher buses mental health to the community

- Now Playing
How one teacher buses mental health to the community04:22
- UP NEXT
Doctors share postpartum depression warning signs to look out for07:04
Abbott baby formula lab could reopen ‘very soon,’ FDA Chief says04:23
Baby formula shortage could last months, manufacturers say01:35
Former nurse sentenced for medical error that killed patient00:30
Parents turns to breast milk banks amid baby formula shortage02:01
Dermatologist shares the ABCs of skin safety03:50
Is HRT as better treatment for depression in older women?04:27
Biden takes steps to address nationwide baby formula shortage02:32
Nurse says raising a son with special needs made her better mom06:32
What is the Kangoo Jumps workout? Watch Howie Mandel try it!02:28
Cancer survivor and inspiring nurse reunite after 15 years06:51
How to find the right therapist for you: A psychiatrist shares tips04:14
How a bite from a 'lone star' tick can trigger severe allergy to meat02:44
Biden marks deaths of 1 million Americans to COVID-1901:11
Hoda Kotb reveals what it was like to see herself after mastectomy05:31
First child to receive CAR T-cell therapy is 10 years cancer-free06:17
Nursing graduates surprised with gifts on TODAY plaza03:15
Graduating students take nursing school pledge on TODAY plaza08:32
Selma Blair talks motherhood, multiple sclerosis, alcohol addiction07:13
- Now Playing
How one teacher buses mental health to the community04:22
- UP NEXT
Doctors share postpartum depression warning signs to look out for07:04
Abbott baby formula lab could reopen ‘very soon,’ FDA Chief says04:23
Baby formula shortage could last months, manufacturers say01:35
Former nurse sentenced for medical error that killed patient00:30
Parents turns to breast milk banks amid baby formula shortage02:01
Play All