How one couple lost more than 100 pounds together

04:55

Houston couple Brendan Roche and Ashley Evans decided to embark on a health journey to lose weight, shedding a combined 115 pounds in just seven months. They open up about their journey, the source of their motivation, how they changed their habits and more.Jan. 15, 2024

