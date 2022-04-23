IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

How one businessman gives back after growing up homeless

Chris Montana owns the first black-owned distillery, Du Nord Social Spirit, in the U.S. and is building his business in the same neighborhood he grew up in as a homeless teen. The Minneapolis micro-distillery hopes to make a big impact with each bottle through generous philanthropy. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for Saturday TODAY.April 23, 2022

Chris Montana is making history and giving back with nation's 1st Black-owned distillery

