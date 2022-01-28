65 million in Northeast brace for winter storm this weekend
TODAY’s Al Roker is tracking the winter storm expected to hit the Northeast this weekend. Around 65 million people from Virginia to Maine are under winter weather advisories, winter storm warnings and blizzard warnings.Jan. 28, 2022
