Try these 3 easy, healthy recipes: Bean chili, quinoa salad and roasted cauliflower

    65 million in Northeast brace for winter storm this weekend

65 million in Northeast brace for winter storm this weekend

TODAY’s Al Roker is tracking the winter storm expected to hit the Northeast this weekend. Around 65 million people from Virginia to Maine are under winter weather advisories, winter storm warnings and blizzard warnings.Jan. 28, 2022

