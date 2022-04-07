How Miami is pushing to become the cryptocurrency capital
Miami is aiming to establish itself as the center of the crypto universe as it hosts a major bitcoin conference this week. Part of the draw to Miami includes lower taxes, friendly crypto legislation and vocal spokesperson, Mayor Frances Suarez, who takes his salary in bitcoin. NBC’s Kate Rooney reports for TODAY from Miami Beach.April 7, 2022
