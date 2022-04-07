IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    How Miami is pushing to become the cryptocurrency capital

How Miami is pushing to become the cryptocurrency capital

02:24

Miami is aiming to establish itself as the center of the crypto universe as it hosts a major bitcoin conference this week. Part of the draw to Miami includes lower taxes, friendly crypto legislation and vocal spokesperson, Mayor Frances Suarez, who takes his salary in bitcoin. NBC’s Kate Rooney reports for TODAY from Miami Beach.April 7, 2022

    How Miami is pushing to become the cryptocurrency capital

