    How malls are enticing shoppers back into stores for Black Friday

    03:26
How malls are enticing shoppers back into stores for Black Friday

03:26

Eric Sadi, co-president of Malls for Simon, discusses how Friday’s sales can predict the rest of the shopping season and how shoppers are getting excited about holiday shopping despite inflation. Sadi says they expect sales to be better than the last few years.Nov. 25, 2022

    How malls are enticing shoppers back into stores for Black Friday

    03:26
