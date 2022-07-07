IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • New omicron variant BA.5 accounts for 54% of US cases

    00:34
  • Now Playing

    Magnet therapy brings hope to people with depression

    04:24
  • UP NEXT

    5 best over-the-counter medicines you should keep in your home

    05:07

  • How to administer ‘hands-only’ CPR in a heart emergency

    03:44

  • Boys save drowning dad with CPR they learned from ‘The Sandlot’

    06:11

  • FDA temporarily lifts ban on Juul products

    00:23

  • Important tips to protect you from ticks and the diseases they carry

    03:43

  • Woman paralyzed in motorcycle crash on turning trauma into hope

    05:10

  • Green powder supplements: An inside look at latest health craze

    04:05

  • Multi-organ transplant provides cancer patient lifesaving 2nd chance

    05:31

  • WHO calls for urgent action as monkeypox cases triple in Europe

    00:24

  • Sheinelle Jones learns why having fun is essential to self-care | Wellness TODAY

    24:13

  • Health benefits of fun and play according to experts | Wellness TODAY

    08:10

  • 5 arm exercises to strengthen the upper-body | Wellness TODAY

    05:44

  • Easy recipes for summer fruits and vegetables from a registered dietitian | Wellness TODAY

    05:44

  • How to kayak | Wellness TODAY

    03:39

  • Strengthen your upper body with this fun boxing workout

    04:12

  • Simple exercises to focus on upper body strength

    04:33

  • How to enjoy summer activities safely

    04:18

  • Heat stroke: Signs to look for and how to treat it

    04:16

TODAY

Magnet therapy brings hope to people with depression

04:24

Doctors have put a new twist on a treatment for depression that has been around for nearly 15 years that utilizes magnets. NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY on the safe, noninvasive treatment that studies show could help severe cases.July 7, 2022

  • New omicron variant BA.5 accounts for 54% of US cases

    00:34
  • Now Playing

    Magnet therapy brings hope to people with depression

    04:24
  • UP NEXT

    5 best over-the-counter medicines you should keep in your home

    05:07

  • How to administer ‘hands-only’ CPR in a heart emergency

    03:44

  • Boys save drowning dad with CPR they learned from ‘The Sandlot’

    06:11

  • FDA temporarily lifts ban on Juul products

    00:23

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All