How Madeleine Albright fled Nazis and became the first female Secretary of State
02:26
Share this -
copied
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright often warned about the dangers of creeping authoritarianism around the world and advocated for NATO expansion. After fleeing Nazi occupation during WWII, Albright rose from European refugee to become first woman ever to become secretary of state. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.March 27, 2022
Lily Collins talks new thriller ‘Windfall,’ returning to ‘Emily in Paris’
08:04
Bella the dog celebrates sweet 16 with treats and a Sunday Mug!
01:10
David Beckham uses Instagram following to highlight Ukrainian doctor
02:20
Now Playing
How Madeleine Albright fled Nazis and became the first female Secretary of State
02:26
UP NEXT
Art museum’s newest exhibit is curated by the same people that protect it
03:31
Tonight’s Academy Awards could set big milestones for the movie business