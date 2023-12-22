Jill Martin on the impact of Garden of Dreams at local hospitals
TODAY’s Jill Martin Brooks shares the important work the Garden of Dreams Foundation does to help children facing difficult challenges and opens up about how the children she serves have helped her through her own cancer journey.Dec. 22, 2023
