Burkey Belser, who designed the nutrition facts label for food, dies at 76
02:06
How oysters are being used to save America’s waterways
03:45
Kevin McCarthy ousted as speaker: What happens next?
04:35
How Biden administration is responding to the attack against Israel
02:11
Why did Hamas attack Israel, and what happens next?
02:47
Now Playing
How Israel was caught off guard by terrorist attacks by Hamas
02:33
UP NEXT
Hundreds killed in Israel after Hamas launches attacks
03:22
Hamas claims to have taken Israeli hostages during surprise attack
02:14
White House is 'aware and engaged' on situation in Israel
01:23
Hamas launches major surprise attack against Israel
04:39
Meet the Air Force vet with Parkinson’s training for an Ironman
07:36
Meet the health care CEO chasing his musical dreams
04:23
TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Oct. 6, 2023
01:18
Inside the heartwarming waving tradition by Iowa Hawkeyes
04:01
Powerball jackpot is $1.4 billion: How to be in it to win it
02:18
Air bag inflators in 25 million cars could face a recall
00:29
Trump reportedly shared nuclear secrets with billionaire at Mar-a-Lago
00:34
Hoda Kotb to sit down with Jada Pinkett Smith
00:51
Reunited toddlers share a lasting hug during surprise playdate
01:04
TODAY reveals names of twin tiger cubs at Toledo Zoo
00:36
How Israel was caught off guard by terrorist attacks by Hamas
02:33
Copied
After Israel suffered devastating attacks on Saturday, there is finger-pointing in the intelligence community after the Palestinian militant group Hamas caught the country by surprise and deeply unprepared. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for TODAY.Oct. 8, 2023