How homebuyers can gain an edge in the hot seller’s market
04:05
Share this -
copied
NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen reports on how homebuyers can make the winning offer amid the booming housing market, rising inflation and changing interest rates. Experts recommend making a larger down payment, updating their loan pre-approval and offering the seller a flexible closing date.April 7, 2022
Crypto universe: How a 13-year-old makes millions selling NFT art
05:11
Now Playing
How homebuyers can gain an edge in the hot seller’s market
04:05
UP NEXT
How Miami is pushing to become the cryptocurrency capital
02:24
Why you may soon see a rise in wine prices
00:33
As gas prices soar, lawmakers accuse oil execs of price gouging