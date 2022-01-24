West Point grads help classmate escape Afghanistan during withdrawal
04:39
Share this -
copied
Nearly five months after the United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, TODAY’s Craig Melvin shares the incredible rescue story of of Shabir Kabiri, an Afghan graduate of West Point who was helped by his former roommate Caleb McDaniel and teacher Barrett Ward.Jan. 24, 2022
Pastor shares past troubles and path to redemption
04:27
Beauty meets bots: See manicures, lash extensions done by robots
04:34
‘Arthur’ writer celebrates decades of iconic aardvark character
04:45
See Betty White’s final message recorded 11 days before her death
00:42
Now Playing
West Point grads help classmate escape Afghanistan during withdrawal
04:39
UP NEXT
Adele surprises some fans with calls after postponing Las Vegas residency