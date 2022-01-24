IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Pastor shares past troubles and path to redemption

  • Beauty meets bots: See manicures, lash extensions done by robots

  • ‘Arthur’ writer celebrates decades of iconic aardvark character

  • See Betty White’s final message recorded 11 days before her death

    West Point grads help classmate escape Afghanistan during withdrawal

    Adele surprises some fans with calls after postponing Las Vegas residency

  • How to avoid delays of your tax refund

  • George Floyd case: Trial against 3 former Minneapolis police officers set to begin

  • Police face new challenge: Deadly and untraceable weapons made at home

  • Thierry Mugler, iconic French fashion designer, dies at 73

  • Cruise ship diverts to Bahamas to avoid arrest for unpaid fuel

  • Sarah Palin’s defamation case against The New York Times set to begin

  • Team USA snowboarder Jamie Anderson shares video of her engagement with TODAY

  • Former AG William Barr has spoken to Jan. 6 committee

  • COVID-19 cases ‘going in the right direction’ Fauci says

  • Ordering families out of Ukraine signals invasion as ‘imminent,’ analyst says

  • Police departments on edge after officers shot in multiple cities

  • Biden weighs deploying troops near Ukraine to counter Putin’s aggression

  • Woman takes selfie on top of her car as it sinks into a river

  • Lusia Harris, the only woman to be drafted by the NBA, dies at age 66

TODAY

West Point grads help classmate escape Afghanistan during withdrawal

Nearly five months after the United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, TODAY’s Craig Melvin shares the incredible rescue story of of Shabir Kabiri, an Afghan graduate of West Point who was helped by his former roommate Caleb McDaniel and teacher Barrett Ward.Jan. 24, 2022

