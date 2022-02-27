How far is Putin willing to go in Ukraine?

On Thursday, Russian president Vladimir Putin addressed Russia in a speech that justifying his invasion of Ukraine. The leader has long dreamed of reviving the Soviet Union, but the question remains: How far will he go in pursuit of his geopolitical fantasy? NBC’s Keir Simmons reports from Moscow, Russia in this week’s Sunday Focus.Feb. 27, 2022
