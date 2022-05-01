IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jenna Bush Hager's May 2022 book pick is a novel about 'unexpected friendship'

  • Janelle Monáe on bringing her ‘Dirty Computer’ persona to life

    07:59

  • Fans celebrate bridal shower with a Sunday mug!

    01:20

  • Girl has priest laughing during her First Communion wine ‘sip’

    01:17

  • Johnnie A. Jones, first black Warrant officer in US Army, dies at 102

    02:17

  • Cleveland restaurant offers prisoners a second chance

    03:38
  • Now Playing

    How Elon Musk aims to ‘restore free speech’ via Twitter purchase

    04:09
  • UP NEXT

    Naomi Judd, of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

    01:44

  • FBI joins search for missing corrections officer, alleged killer

    01:12

  • White House Correspondents’ Dinner returns for night of levity

    02:07

  • U.S. is fighting a proxy war in Ukraine, Chuck Todd says

    02:06

  • Pelosi meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv, civilians evacuate from steel plant

    02:16

  • Sienna Miller talks ‘Anatomy of a Scandal,’ life in the media spotlight

    08:13

  • Sunday TODAY fans toast with 4 mugs in St Lucia

    01:04

  • $800,000 Virginia home sold with basement squatter included

    02:36

  • Autistic actor finds his place at center stage

    04:06

  • Orrin Hatch, longest-serving Republican senator, dies at 88

    01:50

  • Macron vs. Le Pen: France braces for its presidential results

    02:26

  • Pressure mounts on Biden administration ahead of Ukraine visit

    02:32

  • Top US officials to meet with President Zelenskyy in Ukraine

    02:15

  • Jane Lynch talks ‘Funny Girl’ Broadway revival, iconic ‘Glee’ role

    07:37

TODAY

How Elon Musk aims to ‘restore free speech’ via Twitter purchase

04:09

Twitter’s board of directors have agreed to sell the social media company to Elon Musk for about $44 billion. Musk says he intends to restore free speech to the platform some questions remain: What will that look like, and why are so many people worried about it? NBC’s Jo Ling Kent reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.May 1, 2022

Here’s how Twitter might change after the Elon Musk deal

  • Janelle Monáe on bringing her ‘Dirty Computer’ persona to life

    07:59

  • Fans celebrate bridal shower with a Sunday mug!

    01:20

  • Girl has priest laughing during her First Communion wine ‘sip’

    01:17

  • Johnnie A. Jones, first black Warrant officer in US Army, dies at 102

    02:17

  • Cleveland restaurant offers prisoners a second chance

    03:38
  • Now Playing

    How Elon Musk aims to ‘restore free speech’ via Twitter purchase

    04:09

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All