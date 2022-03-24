Drinking coffee daily lowers risk of heart disease, new study finds
03:49
Share this -
copied
About 150 million Americans start their day off with a cup or two of coffee, and research from the American College of Cardiology now shows that two to three cups of Joe a day gives you a lower risk of developing coronary heart disease, heart failure, heart rhythm problems as well as may help you live longer. NBC’s senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres joins TODAY with more on the benefits of drinking coffee for you heart health.March 24, 2022
Now Playing
Drinking coffee daily lowers risk of heart disease, new study finds
03:49
UP NEXT
Take your workout outside with these doctor-approved tips
04:15
Keep your allergy symptoms under control with these tips
04:34
Doctors warn against viral nasal spray tanning trend
04:38
Moderna seeks approval for COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 6
01:29
Hillary Clinton says she tested positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms