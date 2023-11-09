IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

A style expert shares trending looks from Walmart’s new fall and holiday collections

  • Portrait by Picasso sells for $139 million at Sotheby’s auction

    00:37

  • Israel’s president on efforts to free hostages from Hamas

    01:16

  • Delta CEO weighs in on WILMA boarding method

    05:20
  • Now Playing

    How does Zepbound work, and will the cost come down?

    02:45
  • UP NEXT

    FDA approves Zepbound for weight loss: Here’s how it works

    02:22

  • SAG-AFTRA reaches tentative deal to end actors’ strike

    02:27

  • Hostage negotiations intensify amid ground assault in Gaza

    02:02

  • Biden orders second airstrike on weapons storage facility in Syria

    01:32

  • At third debate, did any candidate seriously challenge Trump lead?

    03:30

  • Personal attacks fly during GOP debate on NBC

    02:51

  • Travel 2024: Go-casions, touring with the band, and other trends

    04:34

  • Meet the young mechanic inspiring others to get under the hood

    03:50

  • Watch: Bear swipes family’s $45 Taco Bell order from their porch

    00:51

  • Credit card debt in US tops $1 trillion for the first time

    00:30

  • Court clerk responds to Alex Murdaugh's claims of jury tampering

    02:13

  • Toddler confused by swaddled sister: ‘She doesn’t have any arms’

    00:55

  • The 3 pandas at the National Zoo are heading back to China today

    03:29

  • Ivanka Trump to testify in civil fraud trial: What to expect

    01:37

  • Rep. Rashida Tlaib censured over Israel-Hamas war remarks

    00:34

  • Biden asks Netanyahu for a pause in fighting with Hamas

    02:03

How does Zepbound work, and will the cost come down?

02:45

The FDA has approved the drug Zepbound by Eli Lilly to treat weight loss in patients, but it’s expected to cost more than $1,000 a month. Gastroenterologist Dr. Roshini Raj joins TODAY with insight into how the medication works, the side effects and if the cost could come down over time.Nov. 9, 2023

  • Portrait by Picasso sells for $139 million at Sotheby’s auction

    00:37

  • Israel’s president on efforts to free hostages from Hamas

    01:16

  • Delta CEO weighs in on WILMA boarding method

    05:20
  • Now Playing

    How does Zepbound work, and will the cost come down?

    02:45
  • UP NEXT

    FDA approves Zepbound for weight loss: Here’s how it works

    02:22

  • SAG-AFTRA reaches tentative deal to end actors’ strike

    02:27

  • Hostage negotiations intensify amid ground assault in Gaza

    02:02

  • Biden orders second airstrike on weapons storage facility in Syria

    01:32

  • At third debate, did any candidate seriously challenge Trump lead?

    03:30

  • Personal attacks fly during GOP debate on NBC

    02:51

  • Travel 2024: Go-casions, touring with the band, and other trends

    04:34

  • Meet the young mechanic inspiring others to get under the hood

    03:50

  • Watch: Bear swipes family’s $45 Taco Bell order from their porch

    00:51

  • Credit card debt in US tops $1 trillion for the first time

    00:30

  • Court clerk responds to Alex Murdaugh's claims of jury tampering

    02:13

  • Toddler confused by swaddled sister: ‘She doesn’t have any arms’

    00:55

  • The 3 pandas at the National Zoo are heading back to China today

    03:29

  • Ivanka Trump to testify in civil fraud trial: What to expect

    01:37

  • Rep. Rashida Tlaib censured over Israel-Hamas war remarks

    00:34

  • Biden asks Netanyahu for a pause in fighting with Hamas

    02:03

Personal attacks fly during GOP debate on NBC

SAG-AFTRA reaches tentative deal to end actors’ strike

Hostage negotiations intensify amid ground assault in Gaza

Biden orders second airstrike on weapons storage facility in Syria

At third debate, did any candidate seriously challenge Trump lead?

FDA approves Zepbound for weight loss: Here’s how it works

New therapy aims to cure back pain without drugs, surgery

Portrait by Picasso sells for $139 million at Sotheby’s auction

Israel’s president on efforts to free hostages from Hamas

Delta CEO weighs in on WILMA boarding method

Celebrate Diwali with these traditional dishes

How to dress with fall flair — without sacrificing comfort and warmth

Meet the young mechanic inspiring others to get under the hood

Credit card strategies to consider as the holidays approach

How to unlock and use hidden features in your smartphone

Sea salt Rolo cookies and Rolo rolls: Get the recipes!

Simple ways to make your home feel cozy for the holidays

How to know when you need a lawyer — and how to pick one

How Netflix saved iconic Grauman's Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood

Easy stretches to make your body feel great after a workout

How to add glam to your holiday makeup looks

How to DIY a custom shelf and bookcase for your home

Lauren London talks healing after loss, parenting, new fashion line

Travel 2024: Go-casions, touring with the band, and other trends

Reverse cat eye, skin flooding and other buzzy beauty trends to try

Margaret Cho shares outlook on aging, why she 'loves' menopause

Chip and Joanna Gaines reflect on relationship, business success

My sister’s crush just asked me out, what do I do?

Hear a clip of Barbra Streisand narrating her new memoir

Get an inside look at Bravocon 2023!

Shop TODAY Savings: How to download and save at over 40,000 online retailers

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Celebrate Diwali with these traditional dishes

Sea salt Rolo cookies and Rolo rolls: Get the recipes!

Bobby Flay serves up rib-eye steak frites with blue cheese butter

See Hoda & Jenna face off in a sandwich showdown!

Superfood recipes and hacks to make cooking easier and healthier

Garlic parmesan wings and Cincinnati chili dogs: Get the recipes!

Cherry pretzel white chocolate cookies: Get the recipe!

Orange-soy pork tenderloin with sautéed cabbage: Get the recipe!

Capture the flavors of fall with this spaghetti squash masala recipe

Pineapple chicken surprise: Get Elizabeth Heiskell’s recipe!