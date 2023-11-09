How does Zepbound work, and will the cost come down?





The FDA has approved the drug Zepbound by Eli Lilly to treat weight loss in patients, but it’s expected to cost more than $1,000 a month. Gastroenterologist Dr. Roshini Raj joins TODAY with insight into how the medication works, the side effects and if the cost could come down over time.Nov. 9, 2023