How does raising interest rates tame surging inflation?

  Rent or buy? Here's what to keep in mind amid rising interest rates

    How does raising interest rates tame surging inflation?

    Fed raises interest rate by .75%, biggest increase since 1994

  It's not too late to book a summer escape: Check out these deals

  Meet a Wall Street trailblazer empowering women with their money

  What the interest rate hike means for your money

  Biden takes aim at oil companies over profits, refining reduction

  Federal Reserve set to raise interest rates again to tame inflation

  Could the biggest interest rate hike in decades be on the way?

  National gas average hits $5 a gallon as inflation hits 40-year high

  When will gas prices finally start coming down?

  Gas price averages hit $5 a gallon while inflation climbs to 40-year high

  Higher education: What it takes to be a cannabis sommelier

  Summer savings: Find the best gas prices, affordable vacations

  US households spending $450 more per month due to inflation

  Looking for a beach getaway? Find out which are rated the best

  Is 'buy now, pay later' right for you? Here's what to consider

  How Americans are coping with soaring gas prices

  Consumer Confidential: Summer Safety and Savings

  How pilot shortages in US could impact summer travelers

How does raising interest rates tame surging inflation?

CNBC’s Melissa Lee joins TODAY to talk about how raising interest rates cools down the economy and tempers inflation. “What the Fed wants to achieve is price price stability...it slows down the cost of money.” Lee explains.June 16, 2022

