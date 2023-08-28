IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

7 Amazon home hacks you didn’t know you needed — starting at $6

Warm bedrooms result in better sleep, study finds

02:31

A new Harvard study suggests that adults over 50 should crank up the heat in order to get a better night’s sleep, with the optimal temperature being between 68 and 77 degrees. Sleep expert Dr. Carol Ash breaks down the study's findings.Aug. 28, 2023

