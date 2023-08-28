Why Aug. 24 is the day most people call out sick to work
A new Harvard study suggests that adults over 50 should crank up the heat in order to get a better night’s sleep, with the optimal temperature being between 68 and 77 degrees. Sleep expert Dr. Carol Ash breaks down the study's findings.Aug. 28, 2023
Warm bedrooms result in better sleep, study finds
