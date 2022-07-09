IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    How ‘cow hugging’ has become a popular new form of meditation

    US steps up efforts to address escalating monkeypox outbreak

  • Put your knowledge to the test with summertime fact or fiction

  • Doctor answers your top COVID-19, omicron variant questions

  • Magnet therapy brings hope to people with depression

  • 5 best over-the-counter medicines you should keep in your home

  • How to administer ‘hands-only’ CPR in a heart emergency

  • Boys save drowning dad with CPR they learned from ‘The Sandlot’

  • Important tips to protect you from ticks and the diseases they carry

  • Strengthen your upper body with this fun boxing workout

  • Dating expert reveals the 4 things every guy is looking for

  • Simple exercises to focus on upper body strength

  • How to enjoy summer activities safely

  • Heat stroke: Signs to look for and how to treat it

  • Try these simple 15-minute upper body workouts

  • Meet the couple walking marathons multiple times a week

  • How gardening is being used for healing and therapy

  • Why your sleep pattern is vital to your heart and brain health

  • How to find more contentment in your everyday life

  • Coach shares how running helped him cope with loss

How ‘cow hugging’ has become a popular new form of meditation

A nice big hug can almost instantly make anyone who is having a bad day feel better but there’s a new trend popping up across the country where people are cuddling cows to help them feel calm. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports for Saturday TODAY.July 9, 2022

A new therapy with magnets is helping people with depression when nothing else works

