22 fashion must-haves for June, according to thousands of reviewers

How COVID-19 vaccine dosages are different for children

Over the weekend, the CDC cleared children as young as six months to get COVID-19 shots. NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to answer top questions from parents, including dosage concerns, possible scheduling conflicts and how immunocompromised children are impacted.June 20, 2022

Here’s when children under 5 can start receiving their COVID-19 shots

