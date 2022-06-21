How Coolhaus ice cream started with a sweet love story

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Celebrate summer with strawberry-rhubarb fried chicken, basil lemonade

Coolhaus co-founders Natasha Case and her wife Freya Estreller first fell in love over ice cream, and then made headlines when they debuted their frozen dessert company in the deserts of Coachella. Jill Martin shares the couple’s journey of reinventing the ice cream truck, the roadblocks they hit along the way and how they’re committed to giving back.June 21, 2022

