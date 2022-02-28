How composer Michael Abels is breaking down barriers in Hollywood
04:32
Composer Michael Abels left his mark with the scores for Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” and “Us." Now he is using his success of using music for Black storytelling to break down barriers in Hollywood. TODAY’s Craig Melvin reports in the latest installment of our series Together We Rise.Feb. 28, 2022
How composer Michael Abels is breaking down barriers in Hollywood