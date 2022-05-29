IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    How ‘Carry the Load’ honors fallen heroes on Memorial Day

    Why political ads demonize over inform

  • Goodbye to the iPod, the device that changed how we enjoy music

  • The first anti-slavery newspaper returns, unafraid of America’s past

  • Cleveland restaurant offers prisoners a second chance

  • Autistic actor finds his place at center stage

  • How boats are catching up to cars in the race to reduce emissions

  • How esports have become a pathway to college scholarships

  • Why music artists are selling their catalogs to label companies

  • Art museum’s newest exhibit is curated by the same people that protect it

  • Ukrainian children capture the hearts of the world with bravery and resilience

  • Has the COVID-19 pandemic made the world more prepared for the future?

  • Meet the ‘Photo Angel’ who reconnects families with lost photos

  • The troubling reality of the American teenagers’ mental health

  • ‘New Orleans Four’ members recall horrific scenes of segregation and racism

  • Online sports betting is legal now. Here’s what that means for the Super Bowl

  • Why this American teenager is competing for China in 2022 Beijing Olympics

  • How restaurants are evolving from a crippling pandemic and changing job market

  • How pandemic fatigue has changed the way Americans look at COVID-19

  • Louisiana governor pardons civil rights leader a century after conviction

TODAY

How ‘Carry the Load’ honors fallen heroes on Memorial Day

03:37

As most Americans will get outside to celebrate the first unofficial weekend of summer, thousands will begin gathering in Dallas ahead of Memorial Day for a two-day event to honor fallen service members. A group called “Carry the Load” has hosted its “Memorial March” for more than a decade now as part of a mission to celebrate heroes and remember their sacrifice. NBC’s Aaron Gilchrist reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight.May 29, 2022

    How ‘Carry the Load’ honors fallen heroes on Memorial Day

