How can the US finally agree on measures to limit gun violence?

A week after the massacre in Uvalde and nearly 10 years after the shocking school shooting in Sandy Hook, people are asking: What can be done about gun violence in the United States? Research finds mass shootings to be a uniquely American problem, but legislation to limit access to weapons rarely moves forward. Could it be different this time? NBC’s Garrett Haake reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.May 29, 2022