    How can the US finally agree on measures to limit gun violence?

How can the US finally agree on measures to limit gun violence?

A week after the massacre in Uvalde and nearly 10 years after the shocking school shooting in Sandy Hook, people are asking: What can be done about gun violence in the United States? Research finds mass shootings to be a uniquely American problem, but legislation to limit access to weapons rarely moves forward. Could it be different this time? NBC’s Garrett Haake reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.May 29, 2022

‘This is our lane’: Doctors speak out against gun violence after Texas school shooting

