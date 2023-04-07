How brains impact weight gain in men and women differently
Advanced brain scans are revealing the differences in how men and women gain weight and how that can impact our eating habits. Gastroenterologist Dr. Roshini Raj weighs in on the study and shares ways you can rewire your brain.April 7, 2023
