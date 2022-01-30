How Biden’s new justice will impact the Supreme Court
05:00
Share this -
copied
Justice Stephen Breyer has officially announced his retirement from the Supreme Court. President Biden has promised to appoint the first Black woman as the new justice. NBC’s Pete Williams reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.Jan. 30, 2022
Jamie Dornan talks new movie ‘Belfast,’ finding his purpose, and fatherhood
07:48
Now Playing
How Biden’s new justice will impact the Supreme Court
05:00
UP NEXT
Why this American teenager is competing for China in 2022 Beijing Olympics
03:45
Chiefs fans celebrate AFC win with generous donations to children's hospital
04:46
Tom Brady retirement rumors fly as NFL’s rising stars look to fall in his footsteps
02:24
Rabbi Sy Dresner, civil rights activist and MLK Jr. ally, dies at 92 years old