Burkey Belser, who designed the nutrition facts label for food, dies at 76
02:06
How oysters are being used to save America’s waterways
03:45
Kevin McCarthy ousted as speaker: What happens next?
04:35
Now Playing
How Biden administration is responding to the attack against Israel
02:11
UP NEXT
Why did Hamas attack Israel, and what happens next?
02:47
How Israel was caught off guard by terrorist attacks by Hamas
02:33
Hundreds killed in Israel after Hamas launches attacks
03:22
Hamas claims to have taken Israeli hostages during surprise attack
02:14
White House is 'aware and engaged' on situation in Israel
01:23
Hamas launches major surprise attack against Israel
04:39
Meet the Air Force vet with Parkinson’s training for an Ironman
07:36
Meet the health care CEO chasing his musical dreams
04:23
TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Oct. 6, 2023
01:18
Inside the heartwarming waving tradition by Iowa Hawkeyes
04:01
Powerball jackpot is $1.4 billion: How to be in it to win it
02:18
Air bag inflators in 25 million cars could face a recall
00:29
Trump reportedly shared nuclear secrets with billionaire at Mar-a-Lago
00:34
Hoda Kotb to sit down with Jada Pinkett Smith
00:51
Reunited toddlers share a lasting hug during surprise playdate
01:04
TODAY reveals names of twin tiger cubs at Toledo Zoo
00:36
How Biden administration is responding to the attack against Israel
02:11
Copied
Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker joins Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist to weigh in on how the Biden administration is responding to the Hamas attack on Israel and how it will impact U.S. politics.Oct. 8, 2023