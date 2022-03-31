IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

How author Kyle Lukoff uses his books to send messages of acceptance

04:12

In honor of Transgender Day of Visibility, TODAY’s Al Roker speaks with author Kyle Lukoff about his children’s books that focus on acceptance. While some of his work has sparked debates, Lukoff says he writes to make sure the transgender community is seen.March 31, 2022

