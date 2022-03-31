How author Kyle Lukoff uses his books to send messages of acceptance
04:12
In honor of Transgender Day of Visibility, TODAY’s Al Roker speaks with author Kyle Lukoff about his children’s books that focus on acceptance. While some of his work has sparked debates, Lukoff says he writes to make sure the transgender community is seen.March 31, 2022
How author Kyle Lukoff uses his books to send messages of acceptance
