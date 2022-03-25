Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter on fondest memories of the 'Queen of Soul’
Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Blayne Alexander meets Grace Franklin, the 16-year-old granddaughter of Aretha Franklin. Grace reveals her grandmother was not only the “Queen of Soul,” but also the “queen of cooking,” and that she shares the same passion and talent for singing as her grandmother. Grace recently auditioned for “American Idol,” not making it to the next round, but plans to return to audition another time.March 25, 2022
