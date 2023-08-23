Chris Eubanks talks US Open, playing tennis with Jamie Foxx
04:37
Bear in NYC suburb attacks 7-year-old child in his backyard
02:22
Publix says they will stop selling hurricane-themed cakes
00:35
Rare spot-less giraffe born at Tennessee zoo: Help name her!
02:47
Now Playing
With high mortgage rates, what are your options to buy a home?
02:59
UP NEXT
Some of music's biggest names part ways with Scooter Braun
03:28
Dino-sore: 200 compete in annual T-Rex World Championship
00:58
Watch: 8 people saved in dramatic cable car rescue in Pakistan
02:25
More than 1,100 still missing after devastating Maui wildfires
02:16
8 candidates to take the stage for 1st GOP debate: What to expect
04:57
Inside the rush to protect the vulnerable from extreme heat
02:53
Stick shift in cars: What's fueling the growth in popularity?
04:51
American sprinter Noah Lyles talks world championship, Paris 2024
04:24
How cycling helped one woman get through cancer battle
06:17
Original voice of Super Mario to step down after 30 years
00:43
30-year mortgage rate rises to highest level since 2000
00:29
Suspect named in fatal shooting of shop owner over Pride flag
02:25
Watch: Local news anchor surprised with a proposal on set!
01:28
Unprecedented dry season creates big backup at Panama Canal
03:14
With high mortgage rates, what are your options to buy a home?
02:59
Copied
Mortgage rates are the highest they’ve been in more than two decades, putting homeownership out of reach for some. NBC’s Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY on how the interest rate is impacting the market.Aug. 23, 2023
Teacher surprised by mentor who ‘saved’ her life
04:46
Chris Eubanks talks US Open, playing tennis with Jamie Foxx
04:37
Bear in NYC suburb attacks 7-year-old child in his backyard
02:22
Publix says they will stop selling hurricane-themed cakes
00:35
Rare spot-less giraffe born at Tennessee zoo: Help name her!
02:47
Now Playing
With high mortgage rates, what are your options to buy a home?
02:59
UP NEXT
Some of music's biggest names part ways with Scooter Braun
03:28
Dino-sore: 200 compete in annual T-Rex World Championship
00:58
Watch: 8 people saved in dramatic cable car rescue in Pakistan
02:25
More than 1,100 still missing after devastating Maui wildfires
02:16
8 candidates to take the stage for 1st GOP debate: What to expect
04:57
Inside the rush to protect the vulnerable from extreme heat
02:53
Stick shift in cars: What's fueling the growth in popularity?
04:51
American sprinter Noah Lyles talks world championship, Paris 2024
04:24
How cycling helped one woman get through cancer battle
06:17
Original voice of Super Mario to step down after 30 years
00:43
30-year mortgage rate rises to highest level since 2000
00:29
Suspect named in fatal shooting of shop owner over Pride flag
02:25
Watch: Local news anchor surprised with a proposal on set!
01:28
Unprecedented dry season creates big backup at Panama Canal