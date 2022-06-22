How an LGBTQ foster child found a loving home with two moms

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

According to the Administration of Children and Families, there are more than 400,000 children in foster care – and studies found that 30% of them identify as LGBTQ. TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager tells the story of Diamond Kobylinski, who was adopted by two moms and went on to work at the child placement agency to help others in foster care find forever homes.June 22, 2022

