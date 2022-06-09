IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sunscreens, slip-on sneakers and more summer essentials — starting at $7 

  • Is ‘buy now, pay later' right for you? Here's what to consider

    04:11
  • Now Playing

    How Americans are coping with soaring gas prices

    03:55
  • UP NEXT

    16 states now see gas above $5 per gallon

    02:10

  • 4-day work week is being put to the test in world's biggest trial

    01:46

  • Why stores are suddenly finding themselves with surplus inventory

    03:02

  • Suzy Welch offers career advice for the class of 2022

    06:05

  • Save big for summer fun: Vacation budgets, last-minute trips, more

    04:36

  • 5 life-changing tech trends impacting lives around the world

    03:51

  • Why you’ll need to pack your patience when traveling this summer

    02:58

  • Biden meets with Federal Reserve Chair amid inflation crisis

    01:59

  • Biden to meet with Federal Reserve chair to combat rising inflation

    01:46

  • Is a travel subscription right for you? Here's what you need to know

    03:19

  • Save big this Memorial Day weekend on mattresses, furniture and more

    03:31

  • 39 million expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend

    03:03

  • How to save on gas during Memorial Day weekend

    01:29

  • How to save on gas, travel during busy Memorial Day weekend

    03:52

  • Best travels deals for your summer vacation

    04:37

  • Memorial Day travel: How to beat traffic, save money on gas

    03:11

  • Financial advice to follow for every stage of your life

    04:18

  • Travelers face summer vacation sticker shock as airline prices soar

    03:15

TODAY

How Americans are coping with soaring gas prices

03:55

As gas prices stand at a record high of nearly $5 per gallon, Americans are getting creative with how they pinch pennies. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY with recommendations from experts on how to combat the high prices and save money on other consumer goods.June 9, 2022

  • Is ‘buy now, pay later' right for you? Here's what to consider

    04:11
  • Now Playing

    How Americans are coping with soaring gas prices

    03:55
  • UP NEXT

    16 states now see gas above $5 per gallon

    02:10

  • 4-day work week is being put to the test in world's biggest trial

    01:46

  • Why stores are suddenly finding themselves with surplus inventory

    03:02

  • Suzy Welch offers career advice for the class of 2022

    06:05

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All