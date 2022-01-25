How artificial intelligence is taking over our decision making

NBC’s technology correspondent Jacob Ward joins TODAY to discuss his new book “The Loop” which focuses on how technology is “going to take over our decision making from how we talk with our friends to who we hire for a job”. Ward says his biggest concern with relying on computer algorithms is that “there are cynical and manipulative people who make extremely addictive apps using AI to find susceptible people” and points to gambling apps as an example.Jan. 25, 2022