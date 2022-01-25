How artificial intelligence is taking over our decision making
04:54
Share this -
copied
NBC’s technology correspondent Jacob Ward joins TODAY to discuss his new book “The Loop” which focuses on how technology is “going to take over our decision making from how we talk with our friends to who we hire for a job”. Ward says his biggest concern with relying on computer algorithms is that “there are cynical and manipulative people who make extremely addictive apps using AI to find susceptible people” and points to gambling apps as an example.Jan. 25, 2022
Now Playing
How artificial intelligence is taking over our decision making
04:54
UP NEXT
Beauty meets bots: See manicures, lash extensions done by robots
04:34
Police face new challenge: Deadly and untraceable weapons made at home
03:22
Why 5G networks are cause for concern in air travel
04:12
How Snapchat is cracking down on sale of counterfeit drugs on the app
06:06
AT&T, Verizon delay launching 5G near some airports