Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Harry Smith travels to Springfield, New York, where residents teamed up to build an outdoor public ice rink. See the sweet story of a small community coming together.Feb. 25, 2022
Now Playing
How an ice rink is bringing a community together
04:35
UP NEXT
Meet the coffee company providing job opportunities for refugees
04:53
Watch laughing baby leave ‘special’ surprise in his mom’s shoe
00:51
Together We Rise: Health & Wellness in the Black Community
24:53
Hoda and Jenna surprise foster parent with trip to Las Vegas!
02:30
Nathan Chen thanks mom after Olympic gold: ‘This medal is largely hers’